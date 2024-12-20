Coffs Showground Exhibition Hall exudes new potential

THE grand opening of Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Hall was celebrated with a sigh of relief.

There have been some setbacks but the renovated and extended facility welcomed the community on Saturday, 14 December.



“Throughout it all we were supported by our wonderful building team at Level Projects Pty Ltd.,” Board Chairman Deb Farquhar said.

She also thanked the showground tenants, fellow Board members and staff,

“In particular, I wish to thank John Clark for all the work that he does in obtaining grants; past member, Dan Heather, for getting the build moving; and our manager, Shane Herden who had to hit the ground running immediately he started with us.”

Cutting the ribbon alongside members of the Coffs Harbour Showground and the Public Recreation Land Management Board, was Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

“This is an extremely proud day for our community and an important moment in the history of our iconic Coffs Harbour Showground,” he said.

“The Exhibition Hall refurbishment included a one-bay extension to the hall, construction of a new entry, new meeting rooms, state-of-the-art amenities and new dedicated parking for people with disabilities.

“This upgrade has been a win-win. Not only has it vastly improved community infrastructure, it’s also created work for local tradies and materials suppliers.

“By working with the Showground’s Crown Land Management Board, I was able to secure funding from the former NSW Coalition Government, which included $3.2 million for the redevelopment project and $350,000 for an electricity supply upgrade.”

Mr Singh said the next project rapidly taking shape at the Showground is construction of the new grandstand and associated amenities, funded to the tune of $4 million by the former NSW Coalition Government.

Mayor Nikki Williams was surprised at how big the new space is.

“It has capacity for big groups and it’s affordable, it’s a great asset for the city,” she said.

For local builders Joel Paine and Mike Zucher from Level Projects Pty Ltd it was good to see the under-utilised area being developed and discovered by people in the community who didn’t know it was there.

“It’s really nice to see money being put back into a facility the whole community can use, and it’s so close to the Coffs CBD,” Mr Paine said.

Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group has its gallery at the Showground and a cohort of artists joined in the celebrations.

President Sue Roberts and member Ken Pay have both donated artworks which hang in the renovated building.

“The new hall gives us another place to have an exhibition.

“In the past we’ve used the Norm Jordan Pavilion, but the Exhibition Hall will be much better and fit for purpose,” Sue said.

Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Secretary Betty Kitchener said the hall will play host to the club’s biggest annual fundraiser, the Rotary Book Fest.

“The hall looks wonderful – it’s got such potential for events.

“We look forward to bringing Rotary Book Fest here on 15-22 March, 2025.”

Many other user clubs and organisations attended the opening including Pacific Dance Centre, Coffs Harbour Lapidary Club, Coffs Coast Railway Modellers Club, Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums band, Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group, Coffs Harbour Show, the equestrian clubs and many more.

By Andrea FERRARI

