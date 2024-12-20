Commendation for Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Community Building design



MID North Coast architecture practice King and Campbell has won a commendation for a Coffs Harbour project at the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 NSW Regional Architecture Awards.

The Commendation for Public Architecture was awarded for their work on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Community Building.



The design is a two-storey public building, located within the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore precinct.

Port Macquarie based King and Campbell worked collaboratively with Property and Development NSW, along with NSW Public Works, Northrop Consulting Engineers and Lahey Constructions over two years, to deliver the building.

Judging was based on core criteria including the conceptual framework, public and cultural benefits, cost/value outcome, sustainability and the response to user needs.

King and Campbell Director and Lead Architect Trent Walsh said their aim was to connect the building to its surroundings.

“The building is designed to be consistent with the local coastal, sub-tropical vernacular of Coffs Harbour, iconic in nature, whilst balanced in intricacies of the cultural and European histories of the area.

“Our proposal focused on the use of resilient materials, parkland connections and place making.

“The building form blends within an Indigenous landscape and houses several community groups, public amenities and kiosk – making it an important meeting place for the community.

“On the upper level there is space for a restaurant and function area, along with meeting rooms.”

Mr Trent said solar panels have been installed to supplement energy consumption, while a large inground rainwater tank, solar screening, and the use of recycled materials during construction all work to reduce the building’s long-term carbon footprint.

“We are extremely grateful and overwhelmingly appreciative of Property and Development NSW, for providing an opportunity for regional emerging architects to work on such a high-profile and regionally significant project.”

The project is now invited to progress to the 2025 NSW Architecture Awards, which celebrates design excellence and its contribution to communities across the state.

The building was also listed as a finalist for the Urban Development Institute of Australia NSW 2024 awards in the category for Excellence in Regional Development.

By Andrea FERRARI

