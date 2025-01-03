Comboyne newborn Remi the first of Generation Beta

COMBOYNE’S Tzu-Ling Huang and Liam Walsh are among the first parents in the world to welcome a child of Gen Beta.

It is just one of the reasons they will never forget New Year’s Eve, 2024.

The couple had been planning a quiet night at home until daughter Remi decided she couldn’t wait to get the party started.

Arriving two weeks ahead of schedule, Remi was born at Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) at 12.05am on 1 January.

She is not only the first baby born in the Mid North Coast Local Health District in 2025 but the first reported birth in Australia this year, which also makes her the first of Generation Beta.

The first-time parents described Remi’s arrival as “momentous” and the attention she is receiving as “exciting”.

“We thought Remi might be the last baby of 2024 and it was a surprise to be the first of 2025,” Mr Walsh said.

“We just want to provide a happy life for Remi to grow up and live how she wants.”

The couple said they were grateful for the earlier than expected care they received from the team at PMBH, where they also attended prenatal classes.

“They were awesome and made our first birth experience less stressful.”

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Registrar Dr Sarah Keenan worked with midwives to deliver Remi.

“I was so absorbed in the moment for Jinnie (Tzu-Ling) and Liam that I completely missed the clock ticking past midnight,” Dr Keenan said.

“I was so excited when our midwife called out the time of birth at 00.05.

“It was a surreal experience and an unforgettable way to celebrate the New Year that I will cherish for the rest of my career.

“The midwives in our team on the night were incredible and I want to thank them.”

Family members from Newcastle were quick to make the trip to PMBH for their first cuddles, while the couple will travel to see more family once Remi has a passport.

Hot on Remi’s tiny heels on New Year’s Day were Victoria’s Hannah Nguyen (12.16am), North Canberra’s Pippa Elliot (12.19am) and Sydney’s Shawn Biansi (12.32am).

As members of the world’s seventh concurrent generation, which will include anyone born between now and 2039, they could live well into the 22nd Century.

While the years of generational cohorts varies according to social researchers, the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that Gen Beta follows Generation Alpha (2013-2024); Gen Z (1997-2012); Gen Y, also referred to as Millennials (1981-1996); Gen X (1965-1980); and Generation B, also referred to as Baby Boomers (1946-1964).

The seventh is the Silent Generation, also known as the Traditionalists (1925-1945).

