Myall River VIEW welcomes Elvis tribute artist Wayne Cooper



LADIES and guests of Myall River VIEW Club held their long-awaited Christmas luncheon with special guest speaker Wayne Cooper at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Friday 13 December.

Other guests included Zone Councillor Bronwyn Hodges, NOTA, and ladies from VIEW clubs at Redhead, Raymond Terrace and Wangi Wangi.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Before the traditional Tombola and raffle door prizes, they heard from Elvis tribute artist Wayne Cooper.

Wayne’s story began when he was lost in Warringah Mall and his dad found him singing with a stage group, who later asked him to audition for a show on Channel 7.

He was soon spending Saturday mornings singing on Seven, until Channel 9’s original version of ‘Hey Hey’ bought his contract, and he ended up on ‘Junior Australians’.

His childhood stardom was cut short however, after he learned he had nodules on his vocal cords that had to be removed, forcing him into utter silence for three months, and no singing for twelve.

After showbiz, he eventually found his other passion, as a police officer, where he led a 30-year career working undercover and in uniform.

The job saw him butting heads with the brass, and forced him to apply his detective skills to heave off an attempt on his career.

One harrowing night in uniform, he was faced with a sawn-off shotgun that misfired in his face, twice.

Wayne says a miracle was proven when police were led to it later by an accomplice of the assailants, dug it up from a nearby beach, and fired it successfully ten times in a row.

Wayne also spent a lot of time working on child abuse cases.

“The fact that my unit was quite busy was not an indictment upon the community, but rather a commendation, since the mandatory reporters were well-educated and did what they were meant to do,” he said.

Through many years in the unit, he was confronted with many grisly scenarios, but hit his final turning point one dark night, and could not carry on.

This led to a revival of his musical talents, and, after a lot of waiting, and proving himself on-stage once again, Wayne wowed the audiences at a Parkes Festival and caught the eye of Las Vegas scouts.

He ended up running his show ‘Sincerely Elvis’, and was called the ‘Aussie Elvis’ when he refused to attempt a full-on US accent.

The show was re-jigged a few times, and later incorporated tributes to Neil Diamond, Connie Francis, Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield as well as Elvis, and was called ‘Heaven & Earth Legends Show’.

Wayne has been nominated for the Mo Award, recognising live entertainment in Australia, in the category of ‘Best Male Talent’, while the show ‘Sincerely Elvis’ actually won the Mo for ‘Best Tribute Show’ two years straight.

Wayne ended by serenading President Hilary and the ladies with ‘Blue Christmas’, then Elvis’ American Trilogy, to rapturous applause from the room, proving he really does still have The King’s singing voice.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

