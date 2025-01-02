Myall U3A members celebrate a successful year



MYALL University of the Third Age (U3A) members from across a gamut of classes and groups recently celebrated their Christmas at Tillermans in Tea Gardens.

The event also included the Myall U3A AGM, which included reflections of a successful year and positive announcements for 2025,



“The Myall U3A almost landed itself a full committee, and remains looking strong to welcome a new Vice President onto the team,” said Annie Rutter, MU3A’s Publicity Officer.

2024 saw some significant success with the new Choir Group performing two concerts, and the Music Group putting on a couple of successful shows featuring their ukuleles.

The Art Group held its most successful art exhibition ever over the October long weekend, which was very encouraging for all the artists involved.

Ray Keipert from the Writers Group cleaned up at the Port Stephens Literature Awards, winning with his story “Surf Break”, and also receiving a Highly Commended for his “Career Change” short story.

The year saw some great excursions, including a trip to the Hunter wetlands and The Friday Presentation Group’s river cruise on the “Wally” where Jan Winn gave an interesting talk on the river.

The MU3A family lost a couple of long-term members during 2024. They were John Williams and Pam Spears, whose husband Peter was a founding member of Myall U3A.

Meantime, President Roger Digby has been negotiating with Council about moving into the new annex at Hawks Nest Community Hall next year.

The U3A is excited to get new premises to accommodate most of its courses, including a new one starting soon called “Metaphysics,” which will be led by Brian Ness.

Enrolment Day is on Tuesday, 21 January, from 9.30-11.30am at the Hawks Nest Community Hall on Booner Street, Hawks Nest.

Enrolment information and forms can be found and downloaded from myallu3a.org.au. Otherwise, call 0431 523 093 for more information.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

