Committee encourages exiting ADF members to consider the Nambucca Valley for life after service

IN the two years preceding the COVID pandemic a unique initiative aimed at encouraging those leaving the ADF to relocate to the Nambucca Valley was up and running only to lose momentum due to COVID related restrictions on travel.

The ‘We’re Here’ initiative was born out of concerns held by Vietnam veterans Jim Cameron OAM and Wayne Mason OAM regarding the plight of the current generation of veterans , and they wanted to show them the Nambucca Valley was a welcoming location for those leaving the ADF and their families.



A key element of ‘We’re Here’ is that most major employers in the Nambucca Valley are supporting the initiative through guaranteeing job interviews for advertised vacancies.

Other members of the local ex-service community and the Nambucca Shire Council came together to get behind this unique concept.

The ‘We’re Here’ committee is made up of volunteers from the executive of the four RSL sub-Branches in the Valley (Nambucca Heads, Macksville, Bowraville and Stuarts Point), the Deputy Mayor and representatives from Legacy.

‘We’re Here’ is supported, although not funded, by the Council and State Government.

Since its official launch in March 2019, volunteers from We’re Here have attended several ADF Member and Family Transition Seminars in Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.

Seminar attendees move between stands on what is known as the expo floor.

The Nambucca Valley is the only district in the country that has representation on the expo floor.

At the seminars, the We’re Here team engages face to face with attendees who are made up of those considering separating from the ADF and their partners.

Attendees are presented with a carry bag containing a specially produced booklet detailing the benefits of moving to the beautiful Nambucca Valley and a USB memory card that contains detailed information about the district.

President of the ‘We’re Here’ Committee, Jim Cameron OAM, told News Of The Area, “Now, with travel restrictions a thing of the past, the ‘We’re Here’ team will be returning to ADF Member and Family Transition Seminars and engaging with those considering leaving the ADF.

“We encourage employers and businesses in the district who want to get involved with this unique initiative to bring skilled workers and their families to the valley to email us at hereinnambucca@gmail.com.”