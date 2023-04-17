Community comes together to provide Phoenix Work Crew with new lawn mower

IN A collaboration indicative of the strength of the Nambucca Valley community, the Bowraville Lions Club and Bowraville ex-Services Club recently donated a brand new lawn mower from Urunga Chainsaw and Mower to the Phoenix Work Crew.

Danny Summerville from Bowraville ex-Services Club, and Greg Lambert and Jamie Hutton from Bowraville Lions joined the Phoenix crew last week to hand over the keys and check out the Depot, a fully equipped facility that offers work experience programs for young people and people with disabilities, as well as woodworking workshops available to everyone in the community.



Phoenix Depot coordinator Steve Douglas thanked the local organisations for their donation and support.

“This new lawn mower will really help us provide a more efficient service.

“Since we started advertising again, we have received overwhelming support from the community,” Steve said.

The Phoenix Depot is part of Nambucca Valley Phoenix, a non-for-profit organisation that supports employment programs and offers a wide range of art programs designed for all members in the community including youth, adults, and people with disability.

There are many ways you can get involved, feel a part of the community, and support Nambucca Valley Phoenix.

Phoenix is a Centrelink approved volunteer organisation, with additional volunteers always welcome.

People with disabilities who access the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) can use their NDIS packages to join a Phoenix program that is right for them, whether it be work experience at the café or exploring their creativity in an art program.

Community members can also learn new skills and meet like minded locals by joining a Phoenix art workshop.

The Phoenix Gallery and Café is open Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 2pm.

“There are monthly exhibitions, local fresh food with vegetarian and gluten free options and the cutest gallery shop,” said Alejandra Ramirez, Phoenix Gallery and Café.

For more information follow Phoenix on Facebook and Instagram @nambuccavalleyphoenix or email info@nvp.org.au.