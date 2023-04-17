Phoenix Gallery’s Walking Together exhibition extended due to public demand

DUE to public demand, the Walking Together – Voice Treaty Truth art exhibition at Nambucca Valley Phoenix Gallery in Bowraville High Street has been extended until 21 April.

Bringing together art works in paintings, sculpture and mixed media, the local artists, living on Gumbaynggirr and Dunghutti Country, say the exhibition is an offering of a very personal response to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.



Since opening in February the exhibition has attracted organisations and individuals from across NSW for its educational value and powerful message.

The gallery has received group visits from the Queenwood School for Girls in Mosman, Sydney, Bowraville Central School Primary and High Schools, and Tallowood Steiner School in Bowraville.

The artists Janet Besançon, Julie Byers, Carol Clarkson, Jaine Rubine and Lee Albert have been bowled over by the support from local elders at Miimi Aboriginal Corporation, whose work centres around supporting women and their families.

For each of the school visits, artist Janet Besançon provided an insightful tour and spoke about the collaboration with the local elders and the creative process behind the artworks.

She spoke of the consultation process with Aunty Ruth, Aunty Rita, Melinda, Kalysia and Wurinda, all Gumbaynggirr women who supported the artists throughout the exhibition, and their reflections on art as a political medium to raise awareness and show support.

“We are in the process of applying for a grant to bring the exhibition to Coffs, and in building our application we asked the elders for their testimonial,” Janet told News Of The Area.

“They gave us the most beautiful letter of support.

“It has been heart-warming to welcome schools to Walking Together – Voice Treaty Truth.”

The exhibition opened on 25 February with guests being treated to a deeply heart-felt and inclusive Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony by Uncle Martin Ballangarry.

The artists said it was a day of meaningful talks amongst the visitors as well as between the artists themselves.

The Phoenix Gallery and Café is open Monday to Friday 8am to 2pm.

By Andrea FERRARI