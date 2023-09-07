Community org welcomes Kempsey Shire Council updates

THE 2023 Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) AGM, held on the evening of Wednesday 23 September 2023, was well attended as the committee welcomed a refreshed team, new members, interested locals and guest speakers from Kempsey Shire Council (KSC).

The prevailing topics for interpretation and discussion were the ongoing situations regarding sewage and drainage that have plagued the immediate population for decades.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

KSC representatives Wes Trotter and Eric Nelson delivered an extensive report on the progress of the sewerage upgrades, with assurances that council officers will attend and report to all upcoming SPaDCO Community meetings, noting the project’s status.

“Though fieldwork for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is scheduled to start in September 2023, the project team will continue with detailing the design of the scheme including the waste water treatment plant (WWTP), dunal discharge, auditing and property design for the hydraulic/civil pressure sewer networks,” Mr Trotter said.

The team are working towards completing the property connections with the scheme fully commissioned in 2026, with projected tenders for construction going out in 2024.

Beyond recovering from the pandemic isolations, fires and floods, SPaDCO has achieved much for the community in the last year, reflected by input to secure resilience funding and support programs via KSC and associated community organisations, all with ongoing positive results.

As re-elected Chairperson, Mary-Lou Lewis stated, “We have an active and responsive community organisation that welcomes new input so we can continue to offer practical support.”

Upcoming shared events and happenings include support for the Men’s Shed Motorcycle Show on 9 September, the newly formed Garden Club, CWA events, Hall activities and the planned ‘Sunday Funday’ on 24 September, at which time the winners of the currently open Writing Competition, ‘Getting to the Point’, will be announced.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/stuartspointspadco

By Jen HETHERINGTON