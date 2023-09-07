Macksville Medical Centre highlights importance of wound care

EACH year, over 450,000 Australians live with hard-to-heal wounds.

This cost to health and aged care budgets is $6.6 billion, according to national peak health body Wounds Australia, the organisers of the annual Wound Awareness Week.



Wound Awareness Week runs from 4 to 10 September and the Macksville Medical Centre wants everyone to understand the warning signs and when to seek professional medical advice.

“Seeking professional advice early can often stop a wound becoming chronic,” said Lesa Hennessy, Registered Nurse at the Macksville Medical Centre, who sees and treats wounds regularly.

The early warning signs of a chronic wound can include pain and heat at the wound, odour from the wound, excess fluid from the wound and slow healing wounds.

The Macksville Medical Centre staff are taking part in Wound Awareness activities during the week, including online education sessions.

“Good wound care education and training for healthcare professionals is essential,” says Casey Shorter, Practice Manager.

“Getting wound care right at every step – diagnosis, treatment and at the right time can make a huge difference in a person’s life.

“We hope Wound Awareness Week can help raise awareness in the community of the impact of wounds and the services and treatments available to help,” Ms Shorter said.

Wound Awareness Week is Wounds Australia’s most significant annual campaign to improve awareness of chronic wounds and influence wound management policy.

For more information about Wounds Awareness Week and information on wounds call the Macksville Medical Centre on 02 6568 1155 or visit https://woundaware.org.