Corindi FC to shine in 2023

CORINDI Football Club will shine in 2023 following a $205,379 grant from the NSW Government under Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The new floodlights will allow senior and junior teams to train later in the evening and build on last year’s grand final success.

The new facilities will also enable the club to host night-time fixtures which could be a potential solution to catching up on washed-out fixtures.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said power and lighting upgrades could now be delivered at Corindi Soccer Fields at Corindi Beach Reserve thanks to this significant support from the NSW Government.

“I congratulate the hard working members at Corindi-Red Rock Sports Association Soccer Club on this

priority project which will bring about big improvements at the sports fields,” Mr Singh said.

“The upgrade includes four new poles and 16 lights which will be of playing standard on the main

field and training standard on field two.

“Funding for local projects like this under the Stronger Country Communities Fund helps to make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home.”

Corindi-Red Rock Breakers treasurer Danielle Hemming said, “Our committee is dedicated to giving back to our members, and the lighting and power upgrades are a long-awaited project we are excited to be a part of.

“We hope to continue to provide improved facilities to benefit not only our members but all of the Corindi-Red Rock community.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.

“We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events,” Mr Toole said.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business, and the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW.”

Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund will support local community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.

By David WIGLEY