Council requests feedback on Alcohol Free Zones

MIDCOAST Council is asking the community to have a say on Alcohol Free Zones by Friday 30 September.

The Alcohol Free Zones have been in place across the region since 1997 and are based on statistics from NSW Police.

Their purpose is to improve public safety by preventing alcohol-related disorderly behaviour.

Areas which are currently included are Wingham, Taree, Gloucester, Forster, Tuncurry, Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens and One Mile Beach.

Council would like the community to consider the Zones, shown in the maps on Council’s website, and provide feedback and comments for consideration.

Council will also seek feedback from Liquor Accords, Police, and related businesses within the zones.

For information, maps and to have your say, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/alcohol-free-zones-and-prohibited-areas up until 30 September.