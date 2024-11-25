Council unanimously approves dog park proposal





NEW Dungog Shire councillor and dog owner Liam Ley is already getting local projects underway.

At the recent Dungog Shire Council meeting on 20 November, new Councillors proposed four motions.



Cr Ley’s motion to establish a dog park in Dungog was passed unanimously.

For some time there has been talk of establishing a place in the town where dogs can exercise safely off-leash.

There has been much debate both on social media, and in Council.

The park would be an outdoor space where dog owners and handlers as well as their dogs could meet and socialise.

It will also be a drawcard for dog-owning visitors passing through the area.

Visitors would be more likely to stop and spend time in Dungog if there is a dog park.

It is important for the dog park to be sited in an area which is easy to access, close to amenities and centrally located.

One proposed location is behind the library, but others are also being considered.

Council will take into account risks to owners and their dogs, like ticks and snakes.

Costs, quotes and modes of funding such as grants will also be explored.

While the dog park won’t be ready immediately, the initial step has been taken.

First, the Council needs to prepare a report, look at possible locations, and engage with the Dungog community.

Residents’ needs and preferences will be heard and considered.

The report is to be ready by the next Council meeting.

At the same meeting, Cr Ley also put forward a successful motion to waive the $5000 rent which Dungog Shire Community Centre pays to Council, for 12 months.

That will allow the centre to continue supplying much-needed services to vulnerable members of the community.

Cr Ley said that he is “getting things happening, rather than talking about them indefinitely.”

By Lisa WISEMAN