Bush and country dance caller Pauline Cambourne’s on the list of ‘who’s who’



WHEN it comes to celebrities, the little town of Dungog has more than most locals realise.

Pauline Cambourne, is one such quiet achiever.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Many residents would know Pauline through her voluntary work as Treasurer or Secretary for a number of community groups like the Growers Stall, or as a pavilion steward at the Show.

They can also listen to her on Radio Dungog or as part of the River Song Choir.

Her organisational skills and dedication are rightly famous.

But many would not know that Pauline is one of 6000 women listed in the “Who’s Who of Australian Women”.

According to the National Library, the book is “a biographical dictionary of notable Australian women.”

Pauline is listed for her services to Dance.

She is a Dance Caller for Country, Revived Colonial, and Sydney Bush dances.

These are traditional dances, which evolved in Australia from dances of the 1880’s, and much older European forms such as quadrilles.

Pauline’s knowledge of dance forms and steps is encyclopaedic.

She thinks that one of the members of the Australian Heritage Dancers probably nominated her for the Who’s Who.

She was leader of that group from 1990 to 1997, travelling to perform at dance festivals in the US and Canada.

Unfortunately, Pauline’s home was inundated during the 2015 flood, and her Who’s Who was destroyed.

But she still has a copy of the page with her entry, kindly sourced by one of the volunteers who helped clear her house after the flood.

A firm believer in the positive power of music and dance, Pauline believes they are “good for the soul” and that more people should have ready access to music and dance groups.

While there are musical groups and performance opportunities in the Dungog area, there are no public dance groups.

Pauline thinks locals would enjoy dance workshops, followed by a country or bush dance, and she is intending to teach them the steps.

Beginner to advanced dancers are welcome, and steps are tailored to participants’ abilities.

For more info, contact Pauline on 0429629014.

By Lisa WISEMAN