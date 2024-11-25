Dungog Show horse results



HORSE and rider numbers were significantly up from last year at the recent Dungog Show and conditions were perfect for a great couple of days of competition in the Campdraft, Stock Horse, Local Classes, Led, Rider, Hack and Sporting.

Friday’s major winners:

Supreme Led Australian Stock Horse – Adelle Reflection/Adelle Stud

Supreme Ridden Australian Stock Horse – MP2 Eze/Jane Bourke

Champion Local Riders – Olivia Deeg, Gracie Clements and Prue McCormack

Supreme Local Rider – Gracie Clements/Flintlock

Champion Local Hacks: Pony – Korawyn Bria/Olivia Deeg; Galloway – Tully/Tiarn Vella; Hack – Gradys Cinch/Gracie Clements.

Supreme Local Hack – Gradys Cinch/Gracie Clements

Saturday major winners:

Supreme Led Horse of the Show – Eleanor Rose/Jamie Lewin

Supreme Hack and Rider of the Show – Rebecca Dunn/Iama Princess

Show Jumping: Junior winners equal 1st – Desmond Hunter and Olivia Deeg; Open winners equal 1st – Dakota Robertson and Bridie Smith.

The committee would like to thank all our competitors, judges and our generous sponsors who each year make our show possible.

Your continued support is very much appreciated.

To all our helpers on each day who make the show happen, many thanks and hope to see you all again next year!

By Liz ELLIOTT

