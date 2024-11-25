Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 23 November

Individual Stableford

FIELD: 29 members & 1 visitor.

DIVISION 1 (<15): Winner Timothy Kiem (11) 39 Points, Runner Up James Cowled (10) 39 Points, 3rd Place Simon Dunn (9) 38 Points DIVISION 2 (16-36): Winner Peter Griffin (17) 41 Points, Runner Up Brian Rohr (26) 37 Points, 3rd Place Fred Cox (19) 35 Points BALL COMP: Greg Scott (7) 36 Points, Stephen Watson (14) 35 Points, Glenn Davies (6) 35 Points, Allan Mckinnon (12) 35 Points, Greg Sainsbury (20) 35 Points. NEAREST THE PIN: 5th/14th - Timothy Kiem (11), 6th/15th - James Cowled (10), 7th/16th - Glenn Davies (6) MEMBERS DRAW: Michael Croucher - No.14 - $87 ($87 carries forward) MEMBERS EAGLES NEST: Unclaimed - 13 Balls By Ramsey VANE-WOOD