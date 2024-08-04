Councillors Sheppard and Intemann team up for LGA elections



INCUMBENT Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillors Rachel Sheppard and Lisa Intemann officially announced their re-election bid on Tuesday 30 July, unveiling their team at Town Green in Port Macquarie.

The local government area (LGA) elections are set for Saturday, September 14.

Candidate Sheppard, who will lead the team, revealed she will not be running for mayor, focusing instead on ensuring the council’s proper function.



“We need nine councillors who want to perform as a star team to ensure Council can deliver core roads, waste, water, sewer and other critical infrastructure and services for our community for the long term,” shared Ms Sheppard.

This election, candidates Sheppard and Intemann have joined forces after running on separate tickets in the 2021 LGA elections.

Their combined team includes community and business advocates Kingsley Searle and Linda Elbourne, who also ran for election in 2021.

The Team Sheppard ticket is also taking a firm stand against the referendum question that is being proposed to the community, which asks residents if they favour reducing the number of councillors from nine to seven.

The decision to hold this referendum was passed at the July Council meeting with outgoing Mayor Peta Pinson’s casting vote.

This proposal has sparked division among residents, with debates over its impact on Council’s effectiveness and representation.

Rachel Sheppard, a 38-year-old first-term councillor, has deep roots in the region.

She grew up in Pappinbarra and returned to Bonny Hills in 2018 to start her family.

A psychologist by trade, Cr Sheppard’s journey into local government began with her involvement in the Council’s Community Leader COVID Recovery Group in 2020.

Cr Sheppard emphasises the importance of transparency and the inclusion of diverse perspectives in council decisions.

Lisa Intemann, an experienced independent councillor and Wauchope local, has been re-elected for over 20 years.

Her career spans small business, scientific research, community services, and non-executive directorship.

Cr Intemann’s track record includes serving as Deputy Mayor during the last council term and participating in various governance and audit committees.

“Stepping into a new field in community services in the ‘90s gave me a strong sense of social justice which drives my decision-making in Council, along with my scientific desire for detail and strong governance,” said Cr Intemann.

Kingsley Searle, a Port Macquarie resident for over 45 years, is known for his volunteer work and community organising.

“I am running with Team Sheppard because we need mature debate in council,” Mr Searle said.

“We need committed councillors who have a proven record of analysing the facts and making informed decisions.”

Linda Elbourne brings over 25 years of experience in Port Macquarie, with a background in business and disability services.

She believes her current role at Willing & Able Foundation and involvement with Business Port Macquarie provide her with valuable insights into the local community’s needs.

“I think that’s an important perspective to bring to the decision-making table,” she said, highlighting her awareness of the diverse needs in housing, employment, and health services.

By Luke HADFIELD