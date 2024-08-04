Local bands rock at Bonny Hills



AN enthusiastic and colourful crowd were entertained at the Bands at Bonny’s youth music spectacular in Bonny Hills on Saturday 20 July.

The feature band was Aunty Alan and the Uncools, a three-piece psychedelic dream pop band working towards providing safe, accessible and diverse music events for youth in the Port Macquarie region.



The show opened with Kiribati, a talented solo artist and one-man band combining drums, percussion and keyboard backing with guitar and vocals.

There was a change of pace and music style with Mediocre Sunrise, a four piece shoegaze-grunge band.

“Shoegaze combines elements of grunge and shoegaze characterised by indistinct guitars with heavy drums and is typically loud,” said Ian Simpson from the Bonny Hills Progress Association Committee.

“It combines swirling vocals with layers of guitar music to create a sound where no instrument is distinguishable from another.”

Local band Korderoy then had the audience moving with their indie-rock energy.

“Indie or independent music is guitar-oriented and characterised by creative freedoms and vocals straying from mainstream conventions,” Ian said.

“Over the years indie style has gained a distinct place in the music world.”

Locals Jock Garven and Aaran Johnson developed the program with support from Bonny Hills Progress Association. “A community grant and backing from the local general store contributed to the program.”

