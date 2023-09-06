Countdown to grand final: Boambee Eagles await their challenger

THE Boambee Eagles have secured their opportunity to compete for a prestigious premiership double, having emerged as the season premiers and secured their place in the Women’s 1st Division grand final.

Their journey to this final showdown was marked by a 2-1 victory against the Urunga Raiders in a high-stakes semi-final held at Ayrshire Park.

The Raiders have a chance at redemption and a shot at earning a grand final berth.

They will face the Coffs City United Lionesses in this weekend’s preliminary final, taking place at Urunga.

The Lionesses have earned their spot in this crucial showdown by virtue of a hard-fought 2-1 win at home against the Woolgoolga Wildcats in the elimination semi-final.

Looking back at the season, the Raiders hold the advantage in their head-to-head encounters against the Lionesses, securing two wins and a draw in their four meetings.

This includes a commanding 3-0 victory in their most recent clash during Round 17.

The outcome of the Raiders vs Lionesses match will determine who faces off against the Boambee Eagles in the Women’s 1st Division grand final.

Mark your calendars for this exciting showdown, set to take place on Saturday, September 16, at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

By David WIGLEY