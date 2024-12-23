Creative gardening on display at Mexican style cantina



MADONNA O’Brien and Aldo Razza know how to garden and they know how to create, a fact evidenced by their authentic-looking Mexican cantina complete with desert plants and abandoned vehicles.

This cantina is just one of the many different garden “rooms” the couple have on their 80 acre property off Jacks Road, Gloucester, which they purchased three years ago.



The couple has created a fairy garden, pockets of grass trees, and planted suitable trees for their resident koala population.

More than 200 new native trees have also recently been planted in various parts of the property.

This is in addition to vegetable and flower gardens and huge relocated palm trees, all with a magnificent view of the Mograni Mountains over an African animal-themed water storage dam.

Madonna and Aldo’s property was the venue for Gloucester Garden Club’s Christmas meeting on Wednesday, 27 November.

Over 50 members and visitors were present under the gum trees, which struggled to provide sufficient shade in the heatwave conditions.

“The club’s ‘green thumb’ Mandy Griffis urged members to prepare their plants for the heat with deep watering, layers of mulch and for pot plants to be immersed in water and Seasol or the like at regular periods,” said Gloucester Garden Club’s Peter Hazell.

“She introduced the gardening help scheme whereby five members volunteer to garden for another member of the group once a month in return for their help.

“More volunteers would be welcome.”

Membership registrar Judy Earle introduced new member Julie Mackrell and presented her with the club badge.

In the show and tell section, John Seale presented the enormous flowers of an original kangaroo paw plant, which is believed to grow better in Gloucester than the smaller newer varieties.

The trading table ladies, with auctioneer Peter Jackson’s help, sold the ceramic pots which previously had been decorated by Club members, with $129 raised.

Madonna’s trivia quiz of 20 questions was won by Peter Hazell.

First place in the flower competition went to Kim Arny with her Canna flower, second was Nerida Rodram and her gladiola, and Madonna O’Brien with a fuschia was third.

In the vegetables, Anne Williamson’s beetroot beat Sharon Blanch’s big white onion.

Placing equal third were Aldo Razza and Nerida Rodram, with a beetroot each, and Terrie Graham’s cucumber.

Lucky door winners were Judy Holstein and Mandy Griffis and the membership draw went to Kevin Arny.

Raffle winners were Robert Sparke, Judy Holstein, Janis Eastoe, Robert Mendham and Michele Marland.

Members who had time and braved the heat were taken on a tour of Madonna and Aldo’s property, who showed them the very large fish pond with koi and gold fish, with water from the pond flowing out of an old ute engine.

The club is now in recess and will not meet again until Wednesday, 26 February in the Uniting Church Hall. ·