Vanessa Sewell: a superstar of STEM



VANESSA Sewell is a Worimi woman from the Mid-North Coast of NSW, who is one of three inspiring First Nations scientists named official “Superstars of STEM”.

Superstars of STEM is an initiative of Science and Technology Australia, which is funded by the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources.



Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) are essential areas of study that foster students’ skills and prepare them to participate in a rapidly changing world.

After completing a Bachelor of Animal Science with Honours at the University of New England in 2019, Vanessa began a PhD in molecular biology and parasitology.

Her research is all about tackling livestock parasites by developing a biotechnological solution that can mass-produce parasite antigens for vaccines, ultimately improving livestock welfare.

In 2022, Vanessa was honoured with the Australian Academy of Science Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award, which allowed her to spend time in a lab in Scotland, expanding her skills.

Vanessa also teaches in the UNE TRACKS program, helping First Nations students get ready for university, and also teaches in an undergraduate unit called OORA200 Working with Aboriginal People.

Recently, she stepped into the role of Associate Lecturer in Indigenous Knowledges within UNE’s Science, Agriculture, Law, and Business (SABL) faculty.

“My focus is on helping Indigenous students succeed in STEM, both by promoting STEM to high school students and supporting current university students in their studies”, Vanessa said.

“I am passionate about inspiring young Indigenous students to pursue STEM.”

Science and Technology Australia Deputy CEO and Superstars of STEM Program Manager Dr Sandra Gardam, said the program was powerfully changing public perceptions of scientists in the media.

“We know it’s really hard to be what you can’t see,” she said.

“This world-leading program is smashing stereotypes of what a scientist, technologist, engineer or mathematician looks like.

“By becoming highly visible role models in the media, these Superstars of STEM are showing our diverse next generations of young people, especially our girls and non-binary kids – regardless of where they live and whatever their background – that STEM is for them.

“The need to inspire diverse young minds into the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sector is urgent.”

By Simon EKINS