

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS!!!!

GloucesterVIEW Club’s major fundraising raffle for 2024 was drawn at the December Luncheon Meeting on 17th December and the winners were:

First – Gloucester VIEW Club member Maree Norris – Swarovski Bracelet

Second – Bronwyn Bartholmew from Stroud – Pierre Cardin Necklace

Third – Steven Jeffries – Bookmark

Fourth – Kaylee Standen – Oroton Scarf and Broach.

Thank you to everyone who supported Gloucester VIEW Club in this fundraising effort, the proceeds of which will enable members to continue to support the four Learning for Life students.

A very special thank you to Paula from Milady Hair Salon who willingly and cheerfully agreed to sell tickets. President Robyn presented Paula with a potted poinsettia in appreciation of her support.

By Bev MAYBURY