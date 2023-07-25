Depression: new group meets at Tanilba Bay Baptist Church

A NEW support group ‘Depression and Hope’ has begun operating in Port Stephens region to support individuals suffering from depression.

The welcoming group meets fortnightly on Thursdays from July 13 in the Tanilba Bay Baptist Church hall at 41 Beatty Boulevard Tanilba Bay starting at 6pm.



Depression and Hope forms a new outreach of already successful groups running in Newcastle with the aim of creating support for meaningful connection, education and recovery to people with depression throughout the Hunter region.

Group facilitator Rob Hoile told News Of The Area that “depression can be a hard and lonely journey.

“Many of these people find themselves isolated with minimal social support, limited funds to access help and an absence of hope,” said Mr Hoile.

“Speakers regularly present on topics relevant to recovery such as exercise, thinking skills and self-compassion,” he added.

The group will provide a safe, caring and confidential space for people to find support, companionship and, over time, friendship and be genuinely and primarily focused on depression recovery while taking opportunities to show the way to mental, physical and spiritual health.

According to recent Australian statistics released by the Black Dog Foundation, about one in 16 Australians suffer from depression yearly, and one in seven during their lifetime.

The statistics show that depression is firmly associated with poorer outcomes for other diseases and is the leading cause of non-fatal disability and that suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians aged 25-44 and the second leading cause for young people aged 15-24.

For more information phone Rob Hoile 0414 515 231 or email robhoile@bigpond.com

By Chris KARAS