Safe ‘cracker’ busted, refused bail

A MAN has been charged after an investigation into two break-and-enter offences targeting Port Stephens businesses.

About 5am on Saturday 8 July 2023, a safe was allegedly stolen from a bowling club on Maitland Road, Hexham.



Police said the safe was empty.

About 3am on Monday 17 July 2023, a restaurant on Ferodale Road, Medowie, was allegedly broken into, with an attempt to access a safe.

Following inquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested at a motel on Gowrie Avenue, Nelson Bay, about 10.40am on 19 July.

The man was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with break and enter house, steal value less than $60,000, break and enter intend to commit serious indictable offence, enter prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and drive while licence cancelled.

He first appeared before Raymond Terrace Local Court on 20 July 2023, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday 20 September 2023.

Investigations into business-related break, enter and steal offences continue under the current police operation Strike Force Macgillivray.