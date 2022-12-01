Diverse program for Mix-Tub’s Christmas concert

REHEARSALS are going swimmingly for Mix-Tub Theatre group’s Christmas concert, buffing their singing, creating their costumes and bringing the show together for the big performance on Saturday 10 December.

The concert begins at 11am in the Wesleyan Methodist Church Hall at 76A Bray Street, Coffs Harbour.



The show will be a collection of performances displaying the skills that these enthusiastic mixed-ability young adults have developed during the year.

Mix-Tub’s Marion Braun shared some of the diverse program with News Of The Area.

“A tribute to time travel, our play ‘Back to Summer’ travels back to the 1980s, further back to Egypt and forward to 2028, with an interesting finale.

“It will be a joy to sing traditional carols in our nativity play.

“There will be lots of fun for all singing a parody of Australian carols eg ‘Deck the sheds with bits of wattle’.

“We have three more dress rehearsals and we’ll be ready for the concert,” she said.

“Family, friends and the wider community are invited to enjoy the show which will feature top class props, costumes and visual staging,” Mix-Tub committee member Jacqui Young told NOTA.

Mix-Tub Theatre was the brainchild of the late Shirley Barnett in conjunction with Coffs Harbour Amateur Theatrical Society (CHATS) when they formed a performance group for teenagers with mixed abilities.

In 2016, members of the group appeared in Frazzled at the Jetty Theatre, a show written by Shirley and her cousin Dorothy.

“Mix-Tub Theatre group has continued to meet each week and has grown to be an awesome group of teenagers and young adults with mixed abilities developing their confidence and stage craft thanks to the contribution of many wonderful volunteers,” said Jacqui.

Highlights of 2022 include the mid-year concert showcasing ‘a tribute to the Sound of Music’ and ‘Macbeth – the witches prophecy’; and a first place in the Community Choir section of the Coffs Harbour 50th Anniversary Eisteddfod where the group sang We are Australian and Waltzing Matilda.

“The adjudicator was so impressed with the performance that he requested to have his photo taken with the group,” she said.

Mix-Tub Theatre is a not-for-profit organisation, run by a wonderfully dedicated band of volunteers with the aim of promoting participation and development of theatre skills in teenagers and young adults of mixed ability.

Member of the theatre group, Elijah Mackie said, “Mix-Tub is a great place to exercise our abilities and dramatic bones to channel in Coffs Harbour which is well known for its sports.”

Carer Deborah Rose said, “Bonds are formed between students who are non-verbal which is a joy to see.”

“We encourage new members of all abilities and meet at the Wesleyan Methodist Church Hall every Tuesday from 2.30-4.30, support workers are requested to attend,” closed Jacqui.

By Andrea FERRARI