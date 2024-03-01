Drag Bingo returns to the Golden Sands for ShoreTrack fundraiser



LAST year the Nambucca Valley received a royal visit from renowned drag queen Abril LaTrene who delivered an evening of Drag Bingo and musical fun that was a sell out and raised much needed funds for WIRES Mid North Coast.

On Friday 8 March Abril LaTrene will be making a triumphant return to the Golden Sands Tavern with her much-loved Drag Bingo.



For the first time ever, after the bingo Abril will lead the way in a Jammin Jukebox Dance Party.

Once again the event will be raising money for a great cause and this time it will be ShoreTrack who will benefit from this epic evening at the Golden Sands Tavern.

“I am super excited to be coming back to the Nambucca Valley as we had so much fun last year but especially because the amazing ShoreTrack organisation, who do so so much for young people, will benefit from it,” Abril LaTrene told News Of The Area.

Formerly based in Melbourne, since her last visit Abril has relocated to Brisbane and has just returned from a trip to Thailand.

The Golden Sands audience can expect to see some of the new and spectacular outfits she purchased while there.

“It is not a night for those who are easily offended and I suggest that you leave your political correctness at the door,” added Abril.

The new format still provides the hilarious version of bingo that only Abril LaTrene can deliver but with more dance-alongs, singalongs and definitely more laughs.

“Come along for something a little different and have an ‘Abrilutely’ great time while raising money for a great cause.”

For more information visit the Golden Sands Tavern on Facebook.

By Mick BIRTLES