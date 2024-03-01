RFS and Surf Life Savers collaborate for safer coastlines



NSW EMERGENCY services are working together to help keep the state’s northern coastline safer, with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) teaming up to introduce aerial patrols of busy local beaches using the RFS Bell helicopter.

Volunteer lifesavers will soon have a bird’s-eye-view of rips and dangerous surf conditions, isolated swimmers, and other threats such as sharks on busy days along a 100-kilometre stretch of coastline from Red Rock to South West Rocks.



Information gathered through aerial surveillance can be relayed to the SLSNSW State Operations Centre and individual beach patrols, giving ground crews advance warning of threats, and helping them respond to emergencies more effectively.

Aerial patrols can also be used for search operations, directing water-based rescue personnel to a specific location, or even to undertake a rescue if necessary.

The Bell helicopter is equipped with a sophisticated video and Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera operated by RFS aircrew to provide live stream video, capture still images and map the location of any identified hazards.

The use of the Bell helicopter by SLSNSW volunteers will be dependent on weather and RFS operational needs, with the chopper to be controlled by professional aviation crew.

Aerial patrols are set to start from 24 February and will run two times a day from Coffs Harbour on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays during the warmer months.

“The aerial patrols will provide a new and unparalleled vantage point, allowing us to swiftly identify and address potential dangers and respond effectively to coastal emergencies,” Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said.

“With the recent number of drownings in NSW, it’s more important than ever to utilise every available means to enhance beach safety and we are thrilled to collaborate with the RFS in this way.”

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Rob Rogers said the collaboration allows the organisations to leverage resources “for the greater good”.

“From fires to floods and now beach safety, the RFS aviation fleet and crew are trained and positioned to assist and protect the people of NSW wherever and whenever possible.”

