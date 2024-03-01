Seed savers gather for farm tour



ON the humid Saturday morning of 24 February, the owners of Blue Marble Farm, located just off the Stuarts Point Road, generously hosted a fee-free farm tour, with the aim of sharing their seed saving knowledge and techniques.

With the recent weather conditions providing a lush backdrop, owner Julie Humphris outlined the history of the family and the establishment of their farm.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We bought this property, comprising 400 acres, six years ago, and we were determined to create a holistically managed, no-dig garden,” Julie said.

The attentive gathering of 20 or so attendees consisted of two dedicated seed saving groups, one from Bellingen and one from the Macleay Valley, who were keen to expand and share their knowledge and strategies.

Julie’s family homestead operates on dedicated, diverse and inclusive permaculture principles; utilising practical experience, home grown produce and the ethics of keeping old skills alive.

Over time the farm has expanded to encompass biodynamic practices, with well-established vegetable patches and fruit production orchards, as well as the inclusion of dairy cattle and goats for milking.

All techniques are aimed at achieving a large degree of self-sufficiency.

Jeff Alcott, a visiting seed saver from the Bellingen group, said seed networks had an active local membership.

“Though we have a small contingent of members from Bellingen here today, we have a mailing list of about 700 people, as well as meeting monthly for events,” he said.

“We are also involved with the regular Bello Plant Fair.”

For more information on seed saver networks, visit https://seedsavers.net/local-seed-networks/.

By JEN HETHERINGTON

