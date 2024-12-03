Dungog Wholefood Co-op celebrates grand re-opening



THE Dungog Wholefood Co-op unveiled its brand-new shopfront to the public on Friday, 29 November, marking a milestone for the beloved local hub.

The event was a joyous celebration of community spirit, complete with great food and plenty of cheer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Dungog Shire Mayor Digby Rayward officially opened the new space, cutting the ribbon to applause from enthusiastic supporters.

“Come and have a look at our exciting new stock and find your old favourites,” said Co-op co-founder Jimmy Kingston.

“Here’s to a wonderful new chapter for the Dungog Wholefood Co-op.”

The reopening was made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of the Co-op’s dedicated team of volunteers.

Over the past weeks, they’ve been fundraising, coordinating, and tackling everything from IT setup to furniture moving, smoothie bar training, and shelf-stocking – a true testament to the power of community collaboration.

The Dungog Wholefood Co-op is eager to welcome locals and visitors alike into their vibrant new space at 205 Dowling Street, Dungog.

By Shannon BENTON

