Dungog Wholefood Co-op celebrates grand re-opening Dungog Shire Dungog Shire News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 3, 2024 Dungog Shire Mayor Digby Rayward cuts the ribbon on the Dungog Wholefood Co-op’s new shopfront, with Graham Creed. THE Dungog Wholefood Co-op unveiled its brand-new shopfront to the public on Friday, 29 November, marking a milestone for the beloved local hub. The event was a joyous celebration of community spirit, complete with great food and plenty of cheer. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au Dungog Shire Mayor Digby Rayward officially opened the new space, cutting the ribbon to applause from enthusiastic supporters. “Come and have a look at our exciting new stock and find your old favourites,” said Co-op co-founder Jimmy Kingston. “Here’s to a wonderful new chapter for the Dungog Wholefood Co-op.” The reopening was made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of the Co-op’s dedicated team of volunteers. Over the past weeks, they’ve been fundraising, coordinating, and tackling everything from IT setup to furniture moving, smoothie bar training, and shelf-stocking – a true testament to the power of community collaboration. The Dungog Wholefood Co-op is eager to welcome locals and visitors alike into their vibrant new space at 205 Dowling Street, Dungog. By Shannon BENTON Inside the new premises on Friday night. Bruce Read and Jimmy Kingston make paella. The new Co-op shopfront.