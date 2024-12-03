‘Eckos’ exhibition opens at Clarence Town Courthouse Museum



“ECKOS”, the first solo exhibition by Clarence Town artist Bec Towers, opened on Friday evening at the town’s Courthouse Museum.

The opening was well attended, with many Clarence Town residents and visitors enjoying the show.



Eckos gave attendees a joyful insight into the artist and her life, with artworks grouped into the four seasons – Summer, Autumn, Winter and Spring.

Guests were invited to take a stroll through the exhibition, which was hung to create a meandering path through the space.

This path was meant to immerse viewers in the artist’s memories and feelings for seasons in times and places past.

Recurring subjects included landscapes, cows, clouds, dogs, beach and pool scenes and octopuses.

Some of the museum’s regular exhibits remained in place, so selected exhibition paintings were thoughtfully tucked in amongst the antiques.

Most of the 50-plus works were vivid acrylic paintings on canvas.

Bec included a wide array of media and techniques, such as sculptural works and colourful painted tote bags.

Sales were already outstripping the artist’s expectations on the opening night, with 16 paintings sold at the opening, and another eight on the first day of the exhibition.

She also received at least eight commissions as a direct result of the show.

The Courthouse verandah was packed as Bec gave her opening speech.

“I’m so amazed… how wonderful indeed,” she said.

She also acknowledged assistance from her family and friends and sponsorship from a number of local businesses.

Arts Upper Hunter and Create NSW supported the exhibition with a microgrant.

By Lisa WISEMAN

