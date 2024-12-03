Lest We Forget: George Herbert Burges



THIS story is part of a series about military veterans laid to rest at Dungog General Cemetery by Dungog RSL sub-Branch Vice-President Martin Holmes.

NX141819 PTE George Herbert Burges – WW2 (AIF)



GEORGE was born at Dungog in 1916 to parents Samuel and Eva Burges.

At age 24 he was mobilised and enlisted in the Militia in May 1941 for war time service.

At the time George was a single man and although a carpenter he was working as a labourer on the sewerage installation at Dungog.

He was living with his mother and sister at Windeyer Street, Dungog as his father had died in 1939.

On enlistment he served in a part-time capacity with the 18th Battalion (Militia unit) based in Sydney, undertaking garrison duties in NSW.

In February 1942 he transferred to the 13th Battalion (Militia) and began full-time war service.

The 13th Battalion was based in Maitland and undertook garrison duties in the Hunter region.

In December he volunteered for service in the AIF and was transferred back to the 18th Battalion undertaking further garrison duties in Sydney and remained with the unit throughout 1943.

In January 1944, he was transferred to the 17th Australian Infantry Battalion (AIB) and then transferred to the 27th AIB in March, where he remained until the end of the war.

It was with the 27th AIB where George undertook overseas service.

In May 1944 the unit embarked from Townsville to Lae (New Guinea) for further jungle training and garrison duties.

In September the unit embarked for Green Island (Solomon Islands) to relieve US forces guarding the airfield and conduct surveillance operations in the surrounding islands.

In March 1945, the unit was deployed onto Bougainville relieving the 55/53rd Battalion and commenced combat operations.

George as part of the 27th AIB conducted combat operations and patrolling; fighting the Japanese across Bougainville until the war ceased on 15 August 1945.

In November, he embarked from Torokina (Bougainville) for Brisbane.

On 20 December 1945 he was discharged from the Army and returned to civilian life.

George returned to Dungog to live with his mother and sister in Windeyer Street.

He never married and died in Dungog on 22 November 1994 and was buried in the Dungog General Cemetery (Anglican Section).

George was entitled to the following medals: War Medal 1939-45, Australia Service Medal 1939-1945, The Pacific Star, and the War Service Badge.

George is recorded on the 1939 Dungog & District Honour Roll 1945, which is hung in the Dungog RSL Memorial Club foyer.

By Martin HOLMES CSM