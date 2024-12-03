Dungog activist and film producer inspires environmental change



DUNGOG local Michelle Dado-Millynn, co-creator and producer of the acclaimed documentary “The Power of Activism”, continues to inspire global audiences with her work.

The film celebrates young environmental activists, showcasing their efforts to drive positive change in sustainability and the environment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Michelle, a graduate of the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in design, has spent decades in visual storytelling and costume design, working with renowned Australian organisations like the ABC, Foxtel, and Sydney Theatre Company.

Alongside her creative career, she has championed environmental advocacy and animal welfare.

In 2016, Michelle introduced Boomerang Bags to Dungog, making it the 20th community in a now global movement combatting single-use plastic waste.

The initiative earned her several accolades, including the Environmental Citizen of the Year Award from Dungog Shire Council in 2019.

Next year, Michelle’s impact will extend to Australian classrooms through a free learning program for eight secondary schools.

Funded by Documentary Australia and Shark Island Foundation, the program uses The Power of Activism as a springboard for project-based learning.

Students will design local initiatives, ranging from planting ecosystems to energy conservation programs, and create short films documenting their work.

Michelle will mentor students throughout the projects, culminating in screenings of their films in their communities.

These initiatives will be integrated into a nationwide educational resource, set to launch in 2026 in collaboration with ATOM (Australian Teachers of Screen Media).

In 2025, The Power of Activism will join FanForce, a platform that uses the power of social media to bring films audiences want to see into local cinemas.

This global tour will engage communities worldwide, spreading the message of proactive change.

Dungog remains at the heart of Michelle’s work.

“I am proud to tell the continually growing story of our community’s wonderful work for positive, proactive change for people and the planet,” she said.

Visit thepowerofactivism.com for more information.

By Shannon BENTON