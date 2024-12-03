The Big Screen



TO avoid filling a whole page with the veritable avalanche of films being released, this week we present “Cinema in a Sentence”.

Piece By Piece is a biopic of superstar singer/songwriter Pharell Williams featuring interviews with Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg… entirely animated – in LEGO.

Bad Genius is a remake of the 2017 Thai film of the same name, based on the true story of a promising scholarship student at a prestigious prep school who develops a system to help her wealthy peers cheat on exams for a fee.

Heir to the action schlock throne Frank Grillo stars in action/horror schlock Werewolves, where he prepares to defend his family on a night when half the world’s population are going to turn into… you probably figured it out.

Cate Blanchett, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira, Zlatko Burić, and Alicia Vikander star alongside a giant brain as the abandoned G7 World Leaders fighting to survive an absurd apocalypse in Rumours.

From the foreign film market comes My Favourite Cake, a tale about an elderly Iranian widow who finds love again but must contend with the reality of living in a country where she does not have the freedom she desires.

Solo Levelling – ReAwakening is a feature film continuation of a Korean animated series that focuses on a monster-fighting warrior who seems to actually be part of a computer game – possibly.

Out from France is Out of Season, a romantic comedy about two middle-aged creatives who attempt to reignite a romance they both abandoned decades ago.

Finally comes Ghost Cat Anzu, an animated feature from Japan that adapts a comic series about an anthropomorphic cat who meets a young girl and attempts to make her life better.

By Lindsay HALL