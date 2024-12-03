Volunteer grants program opens for 2024-25



LOCAL volunteer community groups are being encouraged to apply for funding under the Volunteer Grants Program 2024-25.

The Volunteer Grants program is part of the Australian Government’s commitment to assist volunteers and encourage volunteering.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said Volunteer Grants support the work of local community organisations by reducing barriers for volunteers and increasing participation in volunteering.

“Grants can be used to purchase communication or insurance items and/or purchase items or services to assist volunteers or volunteer-run activities that support the well-being and development of children,” Dr Gillespie said.

“This year, eligible not-for-profit community organisations may apply for grants between $1,000 to $5,000.”

The total number of organisations offered funding in each electorate is capped making the program highly contested.

Assessments and funding decisions will be undertaken by the Department of Social Services.

“I encourage organisations to read the grant guidelines, and if eligible, submit an ‘Expression of Interest’ form to my office by the closing date of Friday 27 December,” Dr David Gillespie said.