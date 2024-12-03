Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 30th November

Individual Stableford, Last Man Standing & 2BBB

FIELD | 31 members & 4 visitors.

LAST MAN STANDING | Winner Timothy Kiem (10) Play-Off Winner, Runner Up Greg Scott (7) – Eliminated 5th Play-Off Hole via Chip-Off, 3rd Place David Bambach (12) – Eliminated 4th Play-Off Hole, 4th Place, Nick Howell (14) – Eliminated 3rd Play-Off Hole, 5th Place Ramsey Vane-Wood (9) – Eliminated 2nd Play-Off Hole, 6th Place Brodie Thackeray (11) – Eliminated 1st Play-Off Hole

2BBB | Winners David Bambach (12) & Timothy Kiem (10) 48 Points, Runners Up Mick Mirisch (15) & Wayne Stedman (11) 46 Points

BALL COMP | Greg Kellner (17) 37 Points, Stuart Heathwood (15) 37 Points, Mark Maddock (9) 37 Points, James Cowled (10) 37 Points, Glenn Davies (6) 36 Points, Paul Howell (19) 36 Points, Wayne Stedman (11) 36 Points, Mick Mirisch (15) 36 Points, Robert Radin (21) 36 Points, Lee Hunt (12) [Branxton] 36 Points

NEAREST THE PIN | 1st/10th – Greg Kellner (17), 2nd/11th – Christopher Burg (13), 8th/17th – Brodie Thackeray (11), 9th/18th – Greg Kellner (17)

MEMBERS DRAW | Peter Griffin – No.29 – $78.50 ($78.50 carries forward)

MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Brodie Thackeray (11) – 14 Balls – 17th Hole

