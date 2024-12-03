Gloucester High School seeks community’s help with Building Fund



GLOUCESTER High school’s motto is “strive to excel”, and excel it certainly did this year.

Of its 27 Year 12 students, seventeen received an offer for early entry into university, even before sitting their HSC exams.



media@newsofthearea.com.au

As successful as they have been, the staff and parents at Gloucester High have no intention of resting on their laurels.

The school has recently embarked on an ambitious initiative to enhance its infrastructure and to create an environment more conducive to learning.

The school has announced the launch of a building fund, with the P&C inviting the local community to contribute ideas and support, to help shape the future of education in Gloucester.

The Building Fund aims to address critical infrastructure needs, modernise facilities, and create innovative spaces that inspire learning and community engagement.

According to the P&C, the initiative marks a pivotal moment for the school as it seeks to further elevate educational standards and provide students with the best possible resources to succeed.

Some ideas under consideration include a multi-use school hall, a state-of-the-art engineering/construction classroom, and buildings associated with a multisport artificial turf venue.

But the P&C feels that community input will be vital.

“We are excited to announce the commencement of our Building Fund, and look forward to working with the Department of Education to see real transformation at Gloucester High,” said Steve Bignell, Vice-President of the P&C.

“This initiative is about transforming the educational experience for our students.

“We believe that by involving the community in this process, we can gather diverse perspectives and ideas that will truly make a difference.”

The fund has been seeded by an initial contribution of $500,000, but further support is essential, with all contributions being tax deductible.

According to the P&C this exciting campaign will encourage community members, parents, alumni, and local businesses to contribute their suggestions and proposals for improvement.

Whether it’s new classrooms, upgrading infrastructure, enhancing sports facilities, or creating new combined school and community spaces, every idea will be considered to ensure that the transformation meets the needs of the students and the Gloucester community.

To facilitate community involvement, the P&C invites parents and the community to attend its meetings where they can share their thoughts and recommendations.

This will provide an opportunity for constructive dialogue and collaboration, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in the future of the school.

“We want this campaign to be inclusive and transparent,” said P&C Secretary Robyn Beggs.

“Every voice matters, and together we can create a learning environment that reflects our community’s values and aspirations.”

P&C meetings are held the third Monday of every month at 6pm in the Gloucester High School library.

The next meeting will be in February 2025.

Parental and community support is highly valued. For further details, the school can be contacted at gloucester-h.school@det.nsw.edu.au.

By John WATTS