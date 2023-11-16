Dynamic young classical duo play Coffs Harbour on national tour

VIOLIN and piano is a classic combination, capable of both great intimacy and intensity, and, combined with youthful energy, makes for a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

21-year-old Dutch violinist Noa Wildschut appeared live on Dutch national television at Amsterdam’s Prinsengracht youth concert at age six and, aged seven, made her debut in the Main Hall of the Amsterdam Concertgebouw at the ‘Night of the Promising’ concert.

Only five years older, German pianist Elisabeth Brauss is already making waves across Europe.

These two young artists will begin their Australian tour this week and Coffs Harbour audiences can hear them on Thursday, November 30, at 7.30pm at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus, presented by the Coffs Harbour Music Society and Musica Viva Australia.

There will be a pre-concert talk at 6pm.

In Australia Ms Widschut will play a 1750 violin by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini, previously played by violinist Joshua Bell.

As a member of the BBC New Generation Artist (NGA) scheme, Ms Brauss has many solo, chamber and concerto engagements across the UK, including her debut at the BBC Proms, performing Mozart with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra in 2021.

‘Wildschut and Brauss’ have been practising a specially-commissioned new Australian composition created for them by Melbourne composer May Lyon.

“It was an easy decision for me – they are both brilliant and an extremely dynamic duo,” Ms Lyon said.

She began by watching the artists’ online performances, analysing their gestures and Ms Wildschut’s energetic body language.

She imagined creating music that would also allow Ms Brauss to convey the full gamut of musical expression, from delicate to thunderous.

Ms Lyon’s interpretation of the performers, at a distance, was an intentional tool in forging Forces of Nature in which she paints a picture of nature’s wildest forces – fire and ice.

Concertgoers will hear “ice sheets, the reflecting sunlight on the freezing water, and cracking ice; the bubbling of an underwater volcano in its early stages; the searing heat of a fiery volcano, with leaping lava…”

‘Epic landscapes’ such as this usually are heard in large orchestral works, overtures and symphonies, but Ms Lyon has realised visions of the natural world using just two instruments.

“When given to a talented performer, a single note can hold a whole auditorium,” Lyon said.

“I know what Noa and Elisabeth make of this piece will be wonderful.”

Tickets are $60 or $15 for students and are available from www.coffsmusicsociety.com.au, by phoning

0466 985 652, or at the door.

The pre-concert talk at 6 pm is free and there will be a cash bar and nibbles before the concert.

By Andrew VIVIAN