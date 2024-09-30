Elders expands rural offering with Gloucester and Dungog offices



ELDERS Real Estate has expanded its rural offering with the addition of new offices in Dungog and Gloucester.

The Gloucester office, originally known as Webbs Real Estate, is one of the largest rural and livestock agencies in the district and has 43-years’ experience working in the region.

In Dungog, the Raine and Horne office has been rebranded to Elders too.

Both Gloucester and Dungog Elders offices are now led by Director Andrew Tregent, who began his real estate career at the age of seventeen and has worked in the industry for 27 years.

“The decision to join Elders was driven by the desire for a greater product offering to give our clients and better corporate support in the rural sector, which Elders is uniquely positioned to provide,” Mr Tregent said.

“The opportunity to leverage Elders’ extensive resources and focus on rural real estate will allow us to better serve our clients.”

Both offices will continue to operate with the same teams under the new Elders branding.

