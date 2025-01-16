Elly Stig charity Golf Day raises hope for kids with cancer with $15k donation



WITH 182 golfers teeing off at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, the 31st year of the Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day was declared another great success.

Organisers Ray Stig and Raelene Squires announced $15,000 will be sent to the Children’s Cancer Institute, bringing the total raised since the event’s inception in 1994 to an astounding $475,000.

The father and daughter were thrilled with the turnout, noting an increase in numbers compared to previous years.

The event brought together seasoned players, first-timers, and a community united in their commitment to raising funds for children’s cancer research.

“It’s great to see so many familiar faces return, and new ones join the fun,” said Raelene.

“The overall champions were Neil Duffus, Blake Duffus, Matt Peck, and Matt Jones, earning well-deserved bragging rights.”

Other notable winners included:

– Women’s Nearest to the Pin: Carley Duggan and Kylie Blay;

– Men’s Nearest to the Pin: Tex Morris and Ryan McKay;

– Women’s Longest Drive: Billie Boland and Jessica Clarice;

– and Men’s Longest Drive: Jake Saunders and Ashton Herbert.

All winners received prizes from Good Time Charlies.

The putting competition returned for a second year to due popular demand.

Dan Phelps emerged victorious, walking away with goodies from Matilda’s Restaurant and the Boat Shed Café.

Adding a playful twist to the day, the fancy dress competition brought out the best of Aussie creativity.

Bill and Ben the Flower Pot Men made an appearance, alongside Aussie iconic characters like Dame Edna, Sharon Strzelecki, Steve Irwin, and Sandy from Grease.

Ultimately, the Aussie Icons team stole the show, taking home prizes from Pizza This Pizza That.

The Nambucca Heads Lions Club once again delivered a mouth-watering barbeque, satisfying hungry golfers before everyone headed into the clubhouse for some competitive bidding on thirteen auction items.

“This community continues to amaze us with its generosity,” said Ray.

“Every volunteer, sponsor, and participant plays a part in achieving this incredible outcome.”

For the organisers, the day wasn’t just about raising money, it was about raising hope.

“As always, the driving force behind the event is supporting life-saving research into children’s cancer.

“With plans already underway for next year, mark your calendars for 4 January 2026, when the community will rally once again to make a difference,” they said.

Thanks were given to everyone who participated, donated, or cheered from the sidelines.

“Together, we’re striving towards a brighter future for kids with cancer.”

By Andrea FERRARI

