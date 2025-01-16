Valla Beach/Giinagay Way intersection safety work promised by mid-February



MEMBER for Oxley Michael Kemp says he has received assurances from Transport for NSW that road safety improvement works at the intersection of Giinagay Way and Valla Beach Road will be carried out by mid-February.

In a statement to media last week, Mr Kemp said the intersection has seen an increased number of accidents and near-misses.



The State MP recently met with Transport for NSW to highlight residents’ concerns and review camera survey footage of the intersection, which he said clearly showed the ongoing risks.

After assessing the footage, Transport for NSW reportedly confirmed that driver confusion surrounding the road rules and reckless driving at this intersection has been a significant factor in both near misses and collisions.

The infamous intersection, which has claimed several lives over the past decade (although less used since Pacific Highway upgrades), has been marked with slip lanes and give-way signs that seem, to many, to be in contradiction to other NSW T-intersection systems.

The issue was raised in a Nambucca Valley Council meeting in July 2024, with frustrated local action group members Carole Anderson and Melissa Hilson complaining that the Nambucca Valley Road Safety Committee (comprising representatives from Police, Transport for NSW, Nambucca Valley Council and the office of local State MP Michael Kemp) was difficult to reach and lengthy delays between meetings plagued any progress.

A petition of almost 500 signatories was presented to Council at the meeting calling for urgent action on the situation.

Transport for NSW had installed cameras at the intersection and were reported to have identified a number of poor driving behaviours and confusion.

“Reviewing the footage (collected by Transport for NSW) made it clear just how many drivers are unsure of the rules when approaching the intersection,” Mr Kemp explained.

“The layout may be compliant with regulations, but when drivers hesitate or misinterpret the signage, the risk of accidents multiplies.

“This is about community safety. We can’t afford to wait for more serious incidents to happen before action is taken. The number of near misses alone is enough to warrant immediate improvements.”

Mr Kemp said Transport for NSW has assured him they are moving forward with a plan to enhance safety at the intersection.

“By mid-February, I have been assured that some work will be carried out to improve the intersection of Valla Beach and Giinagay Way,” Mr Kemp told NOTA.

The measures will include additional road markings, clearer signage, and other safety features aimed at reducing confusion and improving traffic flow.

“I’ll be working closely with the local community and Transport for NSW to monitor the impact of these changes and ensure they effectively improve the road’s safety,” Mr Kemp said.

By Ned COWIE