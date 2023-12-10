Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day celebrates 30 years of fundraising for Children’s Cancer Institute

THE Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day will celebrate 30 years of fundraising on January 7 2024.

The organisers ask you to sign up and start assembling your team for the big day at the beautiful Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

All funds raised go to the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI).

The long-standing collaboration shows a strong community commitment to the cause.

Organisers Ray Stig and Raelene Squires expressed gratitude to the community for the support over three decades.

“Celebrating our 30th year is a significant milestone.

“The support from local sponsors and community is commendable,” Raelene told News Of The Area.

“It’s truly impressive that the community has come together over the years to raise $433,000 for the Children’s Cancer Institute, contributing to vital research for finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

The day is a four-person Ambrose which commences at either 8am or 10:30am.

The cost is $25 per person which includes a barbeque lunch cooked by the Nambucca Heads Lions Club.

Players are encouraged to participate in the best/fancy dressed competition.

There are also prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

“If you miss breakfast the Island Restaurant will be open from 8am to 11am,” added Raelene.

“In addition, we have created a new putting competition on the practice putting green, adding an exciting and interactive element to the event.

“It not only provides a fun activity for participants but also contributes to the overall fundraising efforts.

“Following lunch there is an auction of all things from sporting goods to full day experiences,” she said.

The organisers are still open to donations and sponsors for the day.

“This ongoing support will undoubtedly make a significant difference in reaching the fundraising goals and further contributing to the Children’s Cancer Institute,” said Ray.

You can contact Ray on 0408 837 927 for all donations.

Please contact the Golf Club Pro Shop on 02 6568 8172 to book in for “a wonderful day of laughter and great memories made”.

By Andrea FERRARI