Outstanding Dorrigo Show success for Bowraville Central School students



BOWRAVILLE Central School students won nine places including five first places and the Most Outstanding Simmental Parader award at the recent Dorrigo Show.

The school also won ‘Best Prepared and Presented Animal’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sierra, Layne, Brooklyn and Skylah Martin represented the school, gaining excellent results with cattle from the Bellevue Simmentals Stud.

The students’ results were as follows:

Sierra – 3rd in Junior Judging and 2nd Female Simmental.

Layne – 1st in Junior judging, 1st Junior Paraders, 2nd Female over 24 months under 30 months.

Layne was also awarded the NSW Simmental Youth Most Outstanding Simmental Parader.

Layne also came second in the 125-150cc motorbike barrel race and competed in the junior bull ride events on Friday night.

Brooklyn – 3rd in Simmental Female Class.

Skylah – 1st Junior judging, 1st Junior Paraders, 1st Female Simmental over 24 months under 30 months.

Bellevue Simmentals were awarded the highly prestigious NSW Simmental Youth Most Successful Simmental Junior Exhibitor.