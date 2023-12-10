Hundreds celebrate Nambucca Heads Railway Station centenary Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley - popup ad Nambucca Valley News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 11, 2023 A plaque to commemorate the centenary of the Nambucca Heads Railway Station is unveiled by Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM and Mrs Jan Richards. THE Nambucca Heads Railway Station celebrated turning 100 years old on Sunday 3 December, a milestone celebrated in grand style due to the efforts of the Nambucca District Historical Society. Locals arrived by the hundreds and the Historical Society spared no effort in ensuring that the centenary celebration was a memorable affair, paying homage to the railway station’s role in shaping the town’s identity. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. The Nambucca District Band and the Frank Partridge Primary School Choir ensured celebrations commenced with the appropriate fanfare and kept visitors entertained until official proceedings got underway. Adding a special air of history to the event, some of the official guests arrived in a horse drawn buggy courtesy of Mr Jim McKenna and his horse Clancy. Mr Peter Leonard was the Master of Ceremonies and welcomed visitors to the historic occasion before handing over to Reanna Stacey to provide the Acknowledgement of Country. The National Anthem was performed by Heather Rose, with the Nambucca District Band providing the accompaniment. Those in attendance heard from Mr Brad Dixon, Director North for NSW Trainlink, Member for Oxley Mr Michael Kemp and the Member for Cowper, Mr Pat Conaghan. A local lady with a close association with the Nambucca Heads Railway Station, Mrs Bev Irvine, was also a special guest speaker. “The importance of rail transport for industry, the rural sector and people movement in NSW cannot be overstated and as cleaner energies are introduced the future of rail in the long term is a bright one,” Mr Kemp told News Of The Area. A special plaque to serve as a permanent reminder of the station’s centenary was officially unveiled by Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM and a lady who has a long association with the Nambucca Heads Railway Station, Mrs Jan Richards. The Mayor emphasised the historical significance of the occasion and relayed some personal memories of rail travel over the years that really resonated with the crowd. Perhaps the most significantly symbolic event of the day was the arrival of the XPT. Passengers stepped off the train in historical dress to be warmly welcomed by hundreds of people on the station’s platform. Mrs Margret Fox, a local lady whose family has strong ties to the station and who still lives in the family home near the station, was given the honour of cutting a special centenary cake. With these formalities over, attendees were treated to a performance by Nambucca Valley’s nationally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Graham Howle. A driving force behind the organisation of the Nambucca Heads Railway Station centenary celebrations, Mrs Rachel Burns then thanked attendees, official guests and those individuals and organisations that had supported the day’s celebrations before officially launching a book she has written about the history of the station. All 100 copies of the book were sold during the event. Visitors to the centenary celebrations were able to view historical photographs of the station, visit a petting zoo, see a historical machinery display and view a large display from the Coffs Coast Railway Modellers Inc. Food and beverages were also in ample supply with the CWA’s Nambucca Valley Evening Branch turning out the tea and scones while the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads kept the sausage sandwiches and cold drinks flowing. Hundreds of locals and visitors turned out to be a part of this once in a lifetime historical occasion and the Nambucca District Historical Society are to be commended on the delivery of an event worthy of this historical landmark. By Mick BIRTLES Coffs Coast Railway Modellers Inc with their display at the centenary of the Nambucca Heads Railway Station. (L-R) Jim Sowter, Jamie Goolmeeze, Paul Baker, Geoff Francis, John Skinner, Allan Amos and Chris Mayons. Some visitors arrived by XPT in period costume at the centenary of the Railway Station. Arriving at the centenary event by a horse drawn carriage driven by Mr Jim McKenna was Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM and Member for Oxley Mr Michael Kemp, who were greeted by the Historical Society’s Rachel Burns. Singing the National Anthem at the event was Heather Rose. The Nambucca District Band provided added pomp and ceremony to the event. The CWA Nambucca Valley Evening Branch provided Devonshire teas. Getting into the spirit of the occasion was Michael Cox, Rachel Burns and Marion Cox. From NSW Trains were (L-R) Area Manager Hunter Region North, Robert Blanch, Area Customer Service Manager, Sonia Bertram, Customer Service Attendant, Stephen Lyons and Director North and Central, Brad Dixon. Demonstrating vintage machinery were Jan Pade, Vic Bird and Barry Pade. Delighting the crowd with their beautiful voices was the choir from The Frank Partridge VC School. Cutting a cake to celebrate the centenary of the Nambucca Heads Railway Station was Mrs Margret Fox. Maureen Avery and Jeannette Rainbow in period costume. Enjoying the petting zoo were Grace McElhinney, Amahli Robinson and Zaylie Gillard. National acclaimed singer/songwriter Graham Howle entertained the crowd. Grahame Cooke and Ian Franks enjoying the display of historical photos. Providing food and drinks were the Lions Club of Nambucca. The Acknowledgement of Country was given by Reanna Stacey.