Emergency services stretched thin with storm response



EMERGENCY services volunteers launched into action across the Hunter during volatile and ferocious January storms last week.

While many enjoyed a spectacular lighting show during the power blackouts on the night of Wednesday 16 January, trees fell to block the only road in and out of several towns, while floodwaters inundated many other roads, keeping State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS), Police and Ambulance workers very busy for several days.



In Stroud, farm owners were forced to leave their vehicles on the far side of creeks or rivers, and seek more sturdy assistance to make the crossing home, while the town itself suffered flooding from the Karuah River breaching its banks.

Along the Lower Myall, particularly high tides coincided with the storm surge to flood the Tea Gardens riverfront.

Bulahdelah suffered water over roads in numerous spots, made more dangerous by fallen power lines, with further flooding around Stroud, Booral, Girvan, Washpool and virtually everywhere in between.

The Pacific Highway was host to several motor vehicle accidents in the pounding rain and flash flooding.

Pindimar, Bundabah and North Arm Cove residents were left in the dark for days, while their resident RFS brigades did their best to clear fallen trees all over the villages.

Karuah and Raymond Terrace were also left without power for extended periods, on top of failed telecommunications infrastructure.

“Many motorists were diverting off the highway before Bulahdelah, following outdated information on otherwise trusted traffic apps, many ended up in trouble on a flooded Booral Rd, or Bucketts Way, and SES was caused to go up those roads, too,” Stroud SES Deputy Commander Greg Snape informed NOTA.

“The message is simple: drive for the conditions, and think about what you have to do, and do you have to do it?

“Also, if you see debris in the water, don’t walk or drive through it.

“Over 10 days the [Stroud] SES received 36 calls for incidents, and two road crash rescue activations with one extrication performed.

“One medical evacuation of an injured camper from Coachwood Campground, which became a five-hour drive for two teams commencing at 8.30pm, saw multiple trees down blocking roads, roads cut by flooding, torrential rain and thick fog hampering access to the site.”

There was another recovery of a mother and son a week previously in the same area, with trees down blocking roads; their vehicle had become stuck in a dish drain, presenting a very challenging nighttime operation for the SES team.

“Thanks to the MidCoast Council crews for their help along Bucketts and Myall Ways, Booral Road, and with trees down and roof damage on properties in North Arm Cove, Hawks Nest and other areas,” Deputy Commander Snape said.

“During this event we delivered a two day training course to four of our members and their new skills were immediately used to assist in delivery of service to our community.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

