Floodwaters subside across Dungog as clean-up operation continues



A LOW-PRESSURE system off the northern NSW coast caused widespread rainfall and strong winds across the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions, including the Dungog Shire.

With floodwaters now subsiding, the local community is shifting its focus to cleaning up and recovering from the damage caused by the severe weather event.



By 10:02am on Saturday, 18 January, damaging winds averaging 55-65 kmph, with peak gusts of 100 kmph, were recorded on elevated terrain and exposed coastal areas.

Winds eased later in the day but left a trail of destruction.

Heavy rainfall led to flash flooding, particularly in elevated areas.

Barrington Tops recorded a staggering 116 millimetres of rain in six hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of potential six-hourly totals between 70-120 millimetres raising concerns for flash flooding.

The Williams River at Dungog peaked at 7.80 metres on Saturday morning, exceeding the minor flood level of 4.90 metres, leading to closures of multiple bridges and roads.

The NSW SES issued warnings for residents in Dungog, Clarence Town, and Seaham, urging them to stay informed and avoid floodwaters.

Road and bridge closures included Fosterton Road, Dowlings Bridge, and the Thalaba Bridge, among others, while residents of Fosterton and Bandon Grove were advised to prepare for isolation lasting 12-24 hours.

Essential services like power and water were unavailable in various affected areas.

In response, Dungog Shire Council provided resources for those impacted.

Charging stations and free WiFi were made available at Dungog Showground, Clarence Town Sporting Reserve, Gresford School of Arts, and Paterson Sportsground.

Dungog Showground also opened its gates for evacuating horses.

Residents were reminded to monitor NSW SES updates and the Bureau of Meteorology for the latest warnings and advice.

For public safety, authorities urged everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and never attempt to cross flooded roads or bridges.

By Shannon BENTON

