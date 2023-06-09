Enter or visit Sawtell Art Group’s 35th annual exhibition

SAWTELL Art Group’s 35th Annual Exhibition committee is calling for entry forms to be submitted by Sunday 18 June with delivery of works to the gallery on Sunday 25 June between 10am and 3pm.

The exhibition opens on Saturday 8 July.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

There’s a pot of $4,800 in prize money for the winners in the ten sections of the show.

Entry forms are available online at the Sawtell Art Group website at www.sawtellartgroup.com.au, by emailing sagexhibitions@gmail.com or by contacting exhibition coordinators on 0429 497769 or 0427 349914.

Physical forms are also available at Sawtell Gallery on the corner of Lyons Rd and Bayldon Rd Sawtell.

Gallery hours are 11.00am to 3.00pm (closed Mondays).

The Sawtell Gallery is run by a dynamic group who arrange their own regular exhibitions, facilitate artists hiring the exhibition space, run regular art classes in various mediums and provide space for workshops.

It has its own car park accessed from Bayldon Rd and is user friendly for visitors with disabilities.

“The Gallery and facilities are available to independent artists or organisations to hire for exhibitions and workshops,” local artist David Southgate told News Of The Area.

Enquiries for bookings and hire fees can be sourced through the Gallery website.

“Students of all levels of proficiency can join classes to suit their painting skills and further their knowledge in the use of various mediums.”

Sawtell is fortunate to have some of the Mid North Coast’s most talented artists as tutors along with well known artists from further afield to hold one- or two-day workshops at the gallery.

The regularly available classes are determined by class numbers and run in eight-week terms that coincide with school terms.

Casual students are also welcome to join classes without committing.

“So, if you are unsure whether you would prefer water colour, pastels, acrylics or oils and you aspire to delve into abstracts, impressionist landscape or portraiture, the Gallery staff and members are there to offer friendly advice,” said David.

“A social group of members also meet regularly on Saturday mornings to share good company and continue their painting in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.”

Whether you consider yourself a novice in making art and are wishing to discover if you have hidden talents, interested in furthering your skills, or you are just looking for a social activity with like-minded people to share and enjoy a fulfilling hobby, check out the Sawtell Art Group.

“Just a few hundred metres from the busy southern end of Sawtell’s café and shopping district, across the Chinaman’s Creek bridge and you will find the Sawtell Art Gallery.

“Don’t forget to mark the dates in your calendar to enter or visit the Sawtell Art Gallery’s 35th Annual Exhibition, opening on 8 July and running until 30 July.”

By Andrea FERRARI