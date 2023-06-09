Orara Valley Fair returns after three year break

AFTER three years of absence, two because of COVID restrictions and last year because of heavy rain, the Orara Valley Fair is back on Monday June 12 with an abundance of attractions including more than 56 food and market stalls, helicopter and tractor and pony rides, the ‘Snake Man’ and woodchopping.

The huge amount of onstage entertainment this year includes the Karangi School opening at 10am, a performance by young local Casey Jordan and local band ‘2AM Moment’, with drummer and singer Steve Shields doubling up as MC for the day.



This year’s Fair will be officially opened at 11am by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, who is a great supporter of the Upper Orara Hall.

The Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony will be conducted by Urunga local Robert Canning.

The arena area in the middle of the field sees performances commencing at 10.30am with the Coffs Community Circus doing tumbling routines and aerial displays.

New local new business Dynamic Fitness PT will be getting the children involved in various games and exercises and Brian Fahey returns with his whip cracking.

There will also be face painting for the children.

“We are very lucky and thankful to have a huge support system with volunteers helping out before, on the day and after the Fair with cleaning up and the local RFS handling all the parking,” Committee member Jo Fenwick said.

“We’re hoping for a sunny day to bring the community together again after three years.”

The Fair is a not-for-profit association and all the money raised goes back into the community supporting

the Upper Orara Hall and several charities.

The Orara Valley Fair will be held on Monday, 12 June (Queen’s Birthday public holiday) from 9.30am until 3pm at the Upper Orara Recreation Ground, Dairyville.

Entry fees are $6 for adults and $3 for children.

By Andrew VIVIAN