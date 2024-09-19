ETC funding open doors for Phoenix community shed



LOCAL non-for-profit training provider Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) has announced the 2024 recipients of its Community Support Fund investment.

Headquartered in Coffs Harbour, ETC established the fund in 2012 to provide support that addresses specific local challenges.



The company’s footprint extends across northern NSW and south Queensland.

In the Mid North Coast region, ETC has awarded $107,000 shared among five deserving local organisations.

Among the beneficiaries is Nambucca Valley Phoenix, which operates a supported employment program for people with disability.

With funding from ETC, they will re-open their Depot community shed and develop a plant nursery in Bowraville, providing more opportunities for meaningful engagement and employment.

ETC’s Board Chair Rod McKelvey said the organisation is committed to creating positive social and economic outcomes for the communities it serves.

“We pride ourselves on giving back and partnering with like-minded organisations to build stronger communities, as part of our philanthropic commitment.”

ETC CEO Damon Munt said the company was proud to see its recipient organisations’ enhanced capacity to address local needs and create opportunities for growth and development.

“We are excited to support these organisations as they work tirelessly to make a difference,” he said.

“I’m confident that with this funding support, they will be able to make an even stronger impact within their communities.”

By Andrea FERRARI

