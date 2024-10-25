Experiencing the beauty of Korora Lookout



A NUMBER of natural factors make Coffs Harbour a unique Northern NSW location.

The Great Dividing Range comes right to the shoreline from Bruxner Park to Macauleys Headland, while the Solitary Islands lie just off the northern arm in close proximity to the foreshore.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In addition, the Coffs Coast is one of the few locations where the lighthouse is located offshore (South Solitary Island), just under nine kilometres from Emerald Beach.

These outstanding features coalesce in the magnificent view north from the Korora Lookout in the Orara East State Forest.

The Gumgali Track at the gate at the top of Bruxner Park Road, just before Treetops and the Sky Forest Pier at Sealy Lookout, offers (free access open 24 hours) an approximately 800 metre walk along the ridge with views of the escarpment at the backend of Korora Basin.

The culturally rich trail has several sculptures, murals and interpretive signage referencing Indigenous Dreaming, including a Tallowood seat sculpture and memorial honouring Gumbaynggirr elder Ken Craig.

Visitors Brian and Jenny Dittman, on their return journey from Warwick to Bourke and along the Darling River and north along the coastline, claimed the lookout to be first-rate.

“I find inspiration in God’s creation,” Brian told News Of The Area.

“This is a magnificent lookout to observe a range of features in one location, the mountains, the coastline and the ingenuity of human habitation nestled in among the folds of the landscape.”

When you arrive at the end of the trail the view north stretches out like a map spread on the table of the ocean and foreshore at the base of the escarpment.

An excellent vantage point to see the movement of traffic in and out of the city from its northern gateway.

“The trip I think has highlighted a growing cultural and environmental awareness with efforts to preserve and in some cases restore habitats of native flora and fauna, to provide opportunity for people to make use of greenspace and environmental amenity by way of appreciation,” Jenny Dittman said.

By Kim SATCHELL

