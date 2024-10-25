Nourishing bodies and building hope for Coffs Harbour’s homeless



IT’S Friday night and I’m joining the Coffs Harbour Salvos homelessness outreach team as they visit areas frequented by rough sleepers.

Andrew Newman has been leading this team for nearly two years, joined by his wife Dayna and a number of other volunteers.



They say it’s one of the most rewarding things they’ve ever done.

“We love doing it and we love the people we meet,” Andrew said.

“We feel that hopefully we are doing something that can improve lives.

“Many of them find themselves in difficult circumstances not by choice but because something tragic has occurred in their lives,” he said.

Andrew, a gym owner, has spent the day preparing nutritious hampers and hot meals.

Another volunteer, ‘PT’, from the Salvos national office, spent Thursday night putting together meals.

“Many of these people don’t get full-protein meals, so I make sure there’s plenty of chicken, beef, and fish,” Andrew said.

“We also offer them blankets, clothing, snacks, water, toilet paper, and any other essentials they might need.”

Our first stop is the Jetty area, a regular home to rough sleepers for the past five years.

We walk along the tree line as Andrew and his team check in and invite people to visit the van for a meal.

It’s clear they have a strong rapport with those they are helping and are warmly welcomed.

They also understand the challenges being faced.

“There’s no electricity and they only have access to toilets during the day,” Andrew said.

“Many of the dwellings are over-crowded with up to six people sleeping in a two-person tent.

“We frequently encounter individuals in tents without food or blankets,” he said.

“Despite community organisations providing some services and support it’s obvious many of them are suffering health and wellbeing issues that require treatment.”

Some of the people we meet have lived in the area for years, while others have only recently arrived.

Those we chat with tell us troublemakers are not welcome.

There’s a strong community feel, helped along by a couple of much-loved dogs demanding pats.

Today fewer people come to the van and fewer tents are visible than in recent times.

Andrew thinks it’s because of a new fence and signs prohibiting camping, which he said has only moved rough sleepers on to different areas.

Next, we visit spots along the creek where temporary dwellings sit quietly.

Despite the beautiful environment, it’s gloomy and mosquito-ridden.

“It isn’t the most ideal place to sleep rough,” said Andrew.

“There aren’t toilets or fresh water. But those that need to move from the Jetty area may move here,” he said.

Our final stop is the town centre, where the team serves meals and chats with a group.

However, the Salvos volunteers are worried about two long-time rough sleepers they haven’t seen tonight.

Andrew emphasised the importance of Salvos’ weekly outreach initiative.

“Tonight we handed out close to 50 meals which brought nourishment to them,” he said.

“Meals are a way to connect, start conversations, and hopefully help people get back on track, including finding housing,” he said.

“Behind every person there is a story – a person with dreams, hopes, and challenges.

“They are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, individuals who, like all of us, are longing for connection and dignity.”

The Salvos team is one of many local groups supporting rough sleepers.

For more information, contact the Neighbourhood Centre or The Salvation Army.

By Leigh WATSON

